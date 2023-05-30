Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Video: Piqué’s unexpected reaction to being recorded with Clara Chía in a romantic moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Piqué’s unexpected reaction to being recorded with Clara Chía in a romantic moment


close

Piqué and Clara Chía

Former Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué.

Photo:

Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, Gerard Piqué’s Instagram

Former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué.

The former player did not remain silent before the camera of a Barcelona fan.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía look stronger than ever. A year after the separation of the former Barcelona player, Piqué and his new partner no longer seem to have anything to hide. Unlike other opportunities, Piqué and Clara Chía do not hold back to go out and make plans in public.

This weekend it was news that the couple attended the Coldplay concert in Barcelona. And in the midst of the reports of the moment, due to the relationship of Chris Martin, vocalist of the band, with Shakira, ex of the ex-soccer player, a new recording of Piqué and Clara Chía was released.

This time, a very different one, because The former player did not stand still before the person who was recording them. In fact, he made an unexpected request.

(Keep reading: Shakira’s lawyer leaks the truth and talks about the serious problems with Piqué).

Piqué’s striking request

The triad Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira.

Photo:

Gerard Piqué’s Instagram, Shakira’s YouTube

According to what he shared on his Twitter account ‘Culemanía’, a portal for Barcelona fans, Piqué was seen together with Clara Chía “totally lovey-dovey walking through the streets of Barcelona”.

Even so, the most striking thing about the recording is that Piqué stopped to talk to the members of said medium. Something highly unexpected due to the handling that the Catalan has had with the press.

As reported by ‘Culemanía’, the former defender made a request: not to take any more photos.

More news

SPORTS

