Shakira and Gerard Piqué have given something to talk about after their separation last year, due to some infidelities of the former Barcelona player while the Colombian was doing her tours and concerts around the world.

The breakup caused the Barranquilla woman to leave Barcelona to move to the city of Miami, in the United States; There she relaunched her musical career with great hits like ‘El Jefe’, ‘TQM’ and ‘Music Sessions #53’.

While Gerard Piqué decided to start a business with his friend Ibai Llanos and created the Kings League. In addition to continuing his love relationship with Clara Chía.

Daniela di Giacomo, Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué

Piqué, at his wedding with Clara Chía

And in the last few hours, the former Barcelona player once again became the protagonist in the European media after making a striking revelation about his romantic relationship with the young Spanish woman.

According to a video that went viral on social media, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía got married in a quite private event where only the closest ones were.

Apparently, The Catalan decided to do something spontaneous and one day he woke up wanting to propose to his girlfriend, something he never did when he was with Shakira.

“I have news that is going to shake the world. I married Clara…“, he says in the video that circulates on social networks. Although several Internet users maintain that it is a plagiarized video.

The Spanish media has not confirmed the news and is analyzing the video, since the audio could be superimposed on a broadcast he recently made on the Twitch platform.

It is also not ruled out that the clip was made with artificial intelligence, which in recent times has become very popular and recreates, on some occasions, events that have never been experienced.

“In a pulse of love and certainty we decided that we did not want to waste another day, “We wanted to seal it together in an intimate ceremony, with those closest to us, and we said yes, something that would change history forever,” is heard in the video.

