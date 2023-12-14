Gerard Piqué He continues to make headlines in Europe, despite his retirement from professional football a few months ago. His private life is a topic of conversation in Catalonia and his 'walks' in nightclubs do not go unnoticed.

The former Barcelona player has been seen in the best places in Barcelona such as Turó Park, in Bori and Fontesta Beethoven, in Muntaner Plaza Adriaamong others.

This is not the first time that the former footballer's preferences have been discussed. Photo: Instagram @3gerardpique

This time, was caught partying in Barcelona in a nightclub that is just a few minutes from his house, in Rosselló/Balmeswhere he was seen having a lot of drinks and celebrating without Clara Chía, his girlfriend since last year.

The Catalan was seen very happy in the exclusive place, where he shared with several friends at night in Barcelona. However, he did not want to go unnoticed and raised his voice in the middle of the party.

The former soccer player responds about his breakup with Shakira. Photo: Instagram @joaquinelnovato

Piqué decided to take the microphone that the DJ uses and shouted: “Tequila shots for everyone“, inviting everyone in the place to have free drinks in his name and throwing a tremendous party.

According to the Barcelona press, Gerard Piqué would be repeating the same mistakes he made before separating with Shakira: He is from party to party and his status in the city allows him to be surrounded by very beautiful women.

Despite the party he had, the Catalan was in the city of Madrid the next day at a promotional event for his company, in which he showed off his league's shirts and sent a dart to the Spanish football and Real Madrid.

“They said we were pure fashion. They were right. The art of classical dressage,” was the message he sent to Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish League.

