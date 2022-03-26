A continuous twist. This is how we could write what we saw in Jeddah on the occasion of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP. The great fear for Haas driver Mick Schumacher, combined with the performances of his colleagues on the track, made the second qualifying of the season not easy to forget.

Sergio Perez conquers the first pole position of his career, while the reigning world champion Max Verstappen leads his Red Bull beyond fourth place. The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. are very close, with the Monegasque distant from Checo by only 25 thousandths.

More and more from afar is Lewis Hamilton, excluded for the first time from Q1 after Silverstone 2009, while his teammate George Russell is sixth. What is happening to Mercedes engines?