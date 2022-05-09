In social networks, they shared videos of the moment of capsizing experienced by the passengers of two planes at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico. In the pictures You can see the moment when an aircraft was landing on the same runway where the control tower had approved the takeoff of another.

Fortunately, a tragedy was avoided thanks to the fact that the pilot of the plane that was landing realized the mistake and maneuvered in time. He managed to get his aircraft away when it was already at a fairly low altitude.

The error occurred last Saturday, May 7, and caused the dismissal of Víctor Hernández Sandoval, director of Navigation Services at the Benito Juárez Airport. This airport is one of the busiest in the world and the most used in Latin America, with more than 30 million passengers a year.



In the two videos shared by users on social networks, and later broadcast by Mexican media, you can see the moment when the pilots of the plane about to take off saw how a plane from the same airline, Volaris, was approaching head-on.

Another mistake ‼️

In the video, a Volaris plane is seen on the AICM runway, waiting to take off; while another plane of the same airline is about to land, but seeing the traffic the pilot goes into the air again. pic.twitter.com/J6d0IwjL4P – LuisCardenasMX (@LuisCardenasMx) May 8, 2022

According to the Mexican media ‘El Financiero’, the director of Volaris, Enrique Beltranena, assured that no passenger or member of the crew of both planes was at risk of being injured after the initial incident. Nevertheless, They have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

“Thanks to the training of our pilots […] No passenger or crew member was at risk during the situation reported at the #AICM (capital airport) on the night of May 7,” Beltranena wrote on his official Twitter account.

The event was presented in the midst of criticism against the redesign of the airspace of the Capital International Airport (AICM). President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had promised to inaugurate a new hub-type airport to reduce the confluence of flights in the AICM, but finally decided to build it on an old military base.

In addition to the collision that was avoided on Saturday night, since the redesign of the airspace, both crew and controllers at the airport have recorded various incidents such as the activation of collision alarms for no apparent reason.

