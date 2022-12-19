Monday, December 19, 2022
Video: Pilot performs emergency ejection after landing accident

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 19, 2022
in World
0


close

F-35 Fighter Planes

The aviator was ejected while landing an F-35 fighter jet

The aviator was ejected while landing an F-35 fighter jet

Despite the emergency maneuver being recorded, the pilot’s state of health is unknown.

In a video published last Thursday, September 15, the moment was recorded when a professional pilot from the Forth Worth air base, Texas, performs an emergency maneuver after crashing a fifth-generation F-35 aircraft as it made the landing.

The images recorded by a US citizen show how, after crashing the combat plane during landing, the pilot is ejected into the airand then a parachute deploys and he is seen reaching dry land.

It is an F-35B Lightning II aircraft owned by the Lockheed Martin company and located in Forth Worth, in the state of Texas, where the company has its final assembly plant.

The pilot, who has not revealed his identity or health condition, cIt crashed during landing and the plane fell onto one of its wings while turning.

While the witness recorded the video from a distance, aA slight explosion is seen coming out of the cockpit and the pilot is thrown into the air.

The emergency ejection maneuver is performed when the integrity of the airplane affects the life of the pilot, so he must leave the plane as soon as possible and make an emergency landing with the use of a parachute.

The video ends when the pilot hits the ground, however Can’t see the state it’s in.

The Locheed Martin company has not given statements about the condition of the aviator who had to do a movie-like maneuver.

