Saturday, December 17, 2022
Video: Pilot ejected from aircraft after crash landing

December 17, 2022
An F-35B aircraft was involved in the incident. (Reference image).

An F-35B aircraft was involved in the incident. (Reference image).

The accident occurred at a military base in Texas, United States. This is what is known about the case.

At the Forth Worth military base in Texas, in the United States, a plane crash occurred in which the pilot had to eject of the aircraft after having trouble landing. The video went viral on social media. See it here.

According to local media, the incident occurred on Thursday, December 15 in the morning. involved an aircraft ‘F-35B Lightning II’ belonging to the Lockheed Martin company and which had not yet been transferred to the United States Armed Forces, according to a Pentagon spokesperson.

In the video you can see how the aircraft lands vertically on its wheels and then lands on its front end. After sliding uncontrollably for a few meters, even changing direction, the pilot ejects.

The aircraft finally stops on the grass.

The pilot was a government official from the United States, who, seeing himself in a risky situation, successfully ejected with the help of a parachute. So far the health status of the man is unknown. The reasons for the accident have not been revealed either.

