Video: Pilot Dilano van’t Hoff lost his life in this brutal accident

The world of motorsports is in mourning, after confirming the death of the pilot Dilano Van’t Hoff, who lost his life in a brutal accident that occurred in the circuit of spa-francorchamps, where FRECA disputes the double day race.

Van’t Hoff died when the second competition was taking place, an accident in which they were also Adam Fitzgerald, Joshua Dufek, and Enzo Scionti.

What happened

The fatal incident occurred entering the straight of kemmel. At that time, and as seen in the video, there was little visibility at the time.

Van’t Hoff is seen to stay in the middle of the track, when Fitzgerald took him ahead.

colombian partner

The organization of the competition suspended the race immediately. Van’t Hoff and Fitzgerald were rushed to the nearest medical center, on the same track, but minutes later the fatal news was confirmed.

“We are so sad to learn about the passing of Dilano van ‘t Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.” Stefano Domenicali pic.twitter.com/Kn0gklf9RN —Formula 1 (@F1) July 1, 2023

Van’t Hoff was 18 years old and was contesting the second test with the MP Motorsport team and was 16th in the general classification.

had won the Spanish Formula 4 in 2021, when he was part of the MP Motorsport.



In that group, the deceased pilot was a partner of the Colombian Jerome Berrio.