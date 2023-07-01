Video: Pilot Dilano van’t Hoff lost his life in this brutal accident

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Dilano van’t Hoff.
It happened on the Spa circuit.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The world of motorsports is in mourning, after confirming the death of the pilot Dilano Van’t Hoff, who lost his life in a brutal accident that occurred in the circuit of spa-francorchamps, where FRECA disputes the double day race.
Van’t Hoff died when the second competition was taking place, an accident in which they were also Adam Fitzgerald, Joshua Dufek, and Enzo Scionti.
What happened
The fatal incident occurred entering the straight of kemmel. At that time, and as seen in the video, there was little visibility at the time.
Van’t Hoff is seen to stay in the middle of the track, when Fitzgerald took him ahead.
colombian partner
The organization of the competition suspended the race immediately. Van’t Hoff and Fitzgerald were rushed to the nearest medical center, on the same track, but minutes later the fatal news was confirmed.
“We are so sad to learn about the passing of Dilano van ‘t Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps.
Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport.
Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”
Stefano Domenicali pic.twitter.com/Kn0gklf9RN
—Formula 1 (@F1) July 1, 2023
Van’t Hoff was 18 years old and was contesting the second test with the MP Motorsport team and was 16th in the general classification.
had won the Spanish Formula 4 in 2021, when he was part of the MP Motorsport.
In that group, the deceased pilot was a partner of the Colombian Jerome Berrio.
This has been the tragic accident of Dilano van’t Hoff, an 18-year-old pilot, who lost his life in a tragic accident in the FRECA that was taking place at the Spa circuit, in the same curve where Antoine Hubert left us.
rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RgqIlSyTVK
– polowy.sol (@polowy92) July 1, 2023
