First day of competitions at Villa Borghese for the 90th CSIO Rome Piazza di Siena – Master d’Inzeo, which will end on Sunday 28 May. The best riders and the best amazons, coming from 18 nations, will compete in a race to the last jump in the historic Roman green oval: 82 athletes will compete for the title of king or queen of Rome. Among these also two bishops of the Italian national team: Francesca Ciriesi (Fiamme Oro), Italian champion 2022, and Bruno Chimirri (Puntato Scelto) who, right here in Piazza di Siena, was decisive for the Italian victory in the 2017 and 2018 Nations Cup.