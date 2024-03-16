The Belgian Jasper Philipsen surprised the two big favorites, to win on Saturday his first Milan-San Remo, beating a small group of runners in the sprint.

The Alpecin team rider surpassed the Australian Michael Matthews and Tadej Pogacar to succeed his companion Van der Poel10th this year, in the record of one of the five most prestigious classics on the cycling calendar.

Jasper Philipsen, winner of stage 11 and owner of the green jersey.

In addition to being the first 'Spring' for the Belgian, this is also the first time in 18 years that a sprinter has achieved victory, in a race dominated by more explosive riders in recent years.

Philipsen Not only is he the best sprinter in the world in the last two years, but he is also one of the few in his guild to defend himself well in the difficulties of the relief, as was the case in the Poggio Saturday.

Tadej Pogacar.

Pogacar He attacked twice on this mythical springboard, whose summit is located 5.5 km from the finish line. But the Slovenian could not separate himself from the rest of the favorites, such as Van der Poel, Mads Pedersen or Julian Alaphilippe. Philipsen He managed to reach the final stretch in that group and raised his arms on the Via Roma to sign the 23rd victory of his career.

Milan-San Remo classification

1. Jasper Philipsen – Alpecin Deceuninck | 6:14:45

2. Michael Matthews – Jayco AlUla | mt

3. Tadej Pogacar – UAE Team Emirates | mt

4. Mads Pedersen – Lidl-Trek | mt

5. Alberto Bettiol – EF-Education | mt

6. Matej Mohoric – Bahrain Victorious | mt

7. Maxim van Gils – Lotto Dstny | mt

8. Jasper Stuyven – Lidl Trek | mt

9. Julian Alaphilippe – Soudal Quick Step | mt

10. Mathieu van der Poel – Alpecin Deceuninck | mt

With AFP.