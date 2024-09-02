The victory of Millionaires 3-0 over Patriots in Villavicencio and the first goal of Falcao Garcia with the blue shirt were the positive news of the club’s time in the plains.

However, there was negative information, as people wearing Bogotá team shirts were involved in illegal incidents, which were reported by the community to the police.

What happened

One of the robberies committed by people on the way between the two cities was recorded on video. Bogota and Villavicencio, because the match was held in the capital of Goal.

The road to the plain was invaded by buses with Millonarios fans, but the surrounding municipalities suffered from the presence of these people.

Dressed in blue T-shirts, the fans, who according to initial investigations were under the influence of hallucinogenic substances and alcohol, entered several businesses and stole them.

Authorities warned that these people threatened the owners of the establishments and left without paying for what they consumed.

One of the events was recorded on video. It occurred in the municipality of Guayabetal, in which people threatened those who served them and began to loot the premises.

