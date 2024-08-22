Mexico City.- A group of people were trapped several meters high in one of the Six Flags attractions, in the middle of heavy rain last Sunday.

A video posted on social media shows the moment of anguish when users began to scream when they realized the game had been stopped.

They were on the ride known as Supergirl Sky Flight, dozens of meters high while it was raining and the wind was blowing. In this regard, the company reported that due to security protocols they temporarily stopped the operation of the games due to sudden rain and began to evacuate the visitors, however, they did not have time to do so with everyone.

“Unfortunately, the storm intensified during the evacuation process, creating some inconvenient moments for our guests and no incidents were reported. Sky Screamer resumed normal operations shortly thereafter,” Six Flags said in a statement.