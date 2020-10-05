“I also want people to learn that it’s ok to be different and to accept yourself for who you are, because it’s really hard to be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to get you. switch. “Hayden Montross, 18, lives with a condition called alopecia, an autoimmune disease that confuses hair follicles for bacteria, which prevents them from growing. Diagnosed at age 5, Hayden says to have actually been confronted with the disease from college. “So I was the only bald girl in school, which was pretty difficult. And I guess when I go to public places people tend to stare at me because they don’t know or kids stare at me or ask me questions“, she says.

After trying to cover up her hair loss, Hayden quickly struggled to come to terms with herself as she was. Today, she uses humor on TikTok to make people aware of the ailment and to make them want to accept themselves as they are. Approximately 6.8 million people in the United States and 147 million worldwide have or will develop alopecia areata at some point in their lives.