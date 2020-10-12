After John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, George W. Bush, and if Oliver Stone made a film about Donald Trump… “I don’t choose anyone for this role. I think he’s a great actor himself. He is the one who should play the role. He invented his own character and he does it every day “, comments the director. According to Olivier Stone, Donald Trump is “fascinating“as”character“. Also, the filmmaker underlines the danger of considering politics as a”entertainment“.”When he’s gone, don’t you think the next guy will struggle to be sober, calm and thoughtful?“, he wonders. He continues:”If you treat politics or business as entertainment, you change the purpose. And that, I think that’s not a good thing. “

“Without a doubt, as a country we have become less nuanced, more critical, polarized“, regrets the director. Also, according to him, a healthy debate can be nourished by disagreements but in”remaining within the framework of diplomacy“A coincidence a few days after the debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, qualified in particular as a debate”chaotic“? “We have our own country. We have traditions. I don’t understand why it is so urgent to make America great again. She was never grown up. She always tries to do the best she can, but she’s not doing a very good job right now“, concludes Oliver Stone.