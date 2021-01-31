“We are lucky and blessed because this year has been the best ever. In some markets, our sales have increased by more than 100% in Asia and the United States. And the same for France…” Jan Ryde told “We Europeans” magazine (replay). A happy boss who is deeply attached to this family business founded by his ancestor five generations ago.

The black gold of Hästens, a Swedish high-end bed manufacturer, is braids of horsehair that arrive at the factory from all over the world. They are swallowed by a machine and the hairs come out curled. And the creped strands will act like springs natural. The expert hands of artisans superimpose them in successive layers of horsehair and wool. This is the secret of the softness of this luxury production.

A success directly linked to the state of health emergency

Matilda Spjut, who did not find an engineering job after graduating in the midst of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, resumed her job as a student here: “I’m really grateful that I have a job in these difficult times and that I was hired back here after I graduated. We’ll see if I can move on to another position. I hope, but we’ll see…” In the offices of this booming company, a wall pays tribute to artistic and political celebrities from around the world who sleep in a bed of the brand.

These beds cost from 5,000 euros to… 450,000 euros, like an ultra-luxurious bed made for a Canadian rapper. Fame and know-how do not explain everything for this success which is today directly linked to the state of health emergency: “People needed peace, to rest, to find a bed that was like a rock in the ocean in a storm, a sanctuary that would give them shelter. They discovered how important sleep is for people. the immune system, general health and well-being “, Jan Ryde analysis.

