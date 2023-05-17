Every day we find out that people just really enjoy hating on social media. Yes, we’re talking about you, Roy. Twitter is no exception There someone posts a video (see bottom of page) of Charles Leclerc driving his Ferrari 488 Pista through a rainy Maranello. And people have an opinion about that, because he doesn’t color within the lines.

Someone responds: ‘He can get away with it, he can do whatever he wants in Maranello.’ Another responds with: ‘Watch out, otherwise it might hit a wall.’ Yet another looks at it from the other side: ‘Two wheels within the line is within track limits.’ He seems distracted behind the wheel, but we think there is more to Charles Leclerc’s driving style. Take a good look.

The Ferrari driver will of course be careful with his personalized 488 Pista. That is why it is wise to take as few pits as possible. It seems that Leclerc is going over the solid line to avoid manhole covers and other irregularities in the road surface. It is also a good excuse to grab the racing line. Of course, we would never do this ourselves.