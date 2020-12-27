Salman Khan’s heroine has a big heart. A glimpse of this was seen on Christmas. Zarine Khan gave gifts to needy children by creating a geta geta. His good work is winning the hearts of people on social media. The smile of the faces of these young children is no less than a precious gift for them.

Santa arrived among the people

Zarine Khan distributed gifts to children on Christmas Day as Santa. His video is very viral on social media. The message with this video is, I decided that I will celebrate this Christmas a little differently. Every year at Christmas, we used to go to a party, eat good food and spend the day having fun. This year I thought why not share happiness. This Christmas, let us all share the happiness among our colleagues who cannot celebrate this festival of happiness.

Christmas is Zarine’s favorite festival

Zarine Khan has always been doing something for the society in the past. Zarine’s mother has also appeared in this video. She was seen hugging Zarine. Zarine got ready and showed her Santa look to her maternal grandfather. Zarine stated in the video that Christmas is his favorite festival. As a child, his neighbors were Catholic, so this festival used to have a lot of buzz.