Contestant Shahnaz Gill of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ has become a strong fan follower with his cuteness. People are missing him this season too. Not only this, fans are searching for old videos of Shahnaz by searching. Yash Raj Mukhate had made a video on the feeling of recent Shahnaz – ‘Tuhadda dog Tommy’. This video is very popular on social media. The interesting thing is that after the arrival of this video, the old clips of viewers ‘Bigg Boss 13’ have started going viral again.

Shahnaz showed amazing transformation

Yash Raj Mukte is the one who got ‘Rasoi mein Kaun Tha’. Now the audience is finding ‘Bigg Boss’ so boring this time that they are starting to miss Sidnaz. Shahnaz’s old videos are being watched extensively on YouTube. Shahnaz Gill was weeded for her weight in the previous season. However, now she has lost a lot of weight and is looking more cute than before.



Even today, Sid-Naz’s friendship continues

The friendship of Shahnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla was very much in the news during that season. Now both are working together on many projects. Recently she went back to Goa with Siddharth. Shehnaz also loves her fans very much and stays connected with them through social media.