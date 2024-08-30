Real Madrid rescued a crucial point in their visit to the Estadio de Gran Canaria by drawing 1-1 against UD Las Palmas. The home side took the lead in the first half thanks to a goal that sparked euphoria in the stands. The Canarian team dominated the first 45 minutes, surprising a Real Madrid that was unable to find its rhythm.
However, in the second half, Los Merengues improved their game and started to create chances. It was in the 70th minute when a clear handball by Álex Suárez in the area, after a good combination by the white team, was sanctioned as a penalty. Vinícius Jr., who took responsibility, executed the shot with precision, sending the ball into the back of the net and tying the score.
The Brazilian’s goal kept Real Madrid in the fight for the match, although the score did not change in the remaining minutes, although there was a moment when the Canary Island team scored what would have been two to one in favour of the home team, although it was ruled out for offside. Despite attempts by both teams to break the tie, the match ended in a draw, with Las Palmas celebrating a valuable draw against one of the giants of Spanish football.
