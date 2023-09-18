In the Inside Man police negotiator asks one of the hostage takers as a pure bluff to pull the trigger and shoot him. Obviously that doesn’t happen, because the negotiator is the main character. Unfortunately, in the video below the filmmaker didn’t have enough Main Characterenergy to successfully bluff. The man asks the police for a fine – and he gets one.

The story takes place in New York. A man walks across the street with his bicycle in his hand. He sees several police cars half parked on the sidewalk. This is also prohibited for official cars. When another NYPD Ford Explorer wants to park on the sidewalk, the pedestrian stands right behind the police car to block it. “This is a fire hydrant and a sidewalk. You can’t park here,” the person said.

Actually, the smart guy with the bicycle is right. Whether it is useful to discuss this with an agent is something we will leave open for now. The officer accuses the filmmaker of cycling on the sidewalk. The images show that the citizen was not on the bike at any time. And then the cross comes to the officer: ‘If you want to give me a fine, then give me a fine.’

The fine for cycling on the sidewalk

The officer then walks away and asks the human blocker again: ‘Am I going to get a fine?’. The officer still hands out a ticket for cycling on the sidewalk. Under New York law, the maximum fine for riding a bicycle on a sidewalk is $100. In response to the video, the police department said that parking in New York is “an ongoing challenge” for officers because there is so little space.

The fined pedestrian has now filed a complaint and wants to contest his summons, although not to avoid the fine. “If I don’t win the case, I’ll just pay the fine and be annoyed, but life goes on,” the walking cyclist told Hell Gate.