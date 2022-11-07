Mexico.- In 2010, the media and the entire country were shocked after the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl. Paulette Gebara Farah who allegedly disappeared for no reason inside his home located in Huixquilucan, Mexico stateand from there endless questions have arisen and have not been fully clarified.

It should be noted that when its luctuous tenth anniversary approached, the Netflix platform released a brief documentary film where he detailed the case from beginning to end, leaving millions of Mexicans wondering if it was all a smokescreenbecause Paulette’s father had a relevant position as public server.

One of the most relevant questions is that of the pajamas in which the girl was found dead, because in an interview they did to the Paulette’s momit was she who showed the same pajamas to the press cameras.

Various media contacted the Gebara Farah family for an interview, and on several occasions, the victim’s mother, Lizette Farahgave a tour of her youngest daughter’s room, she was even sitting on the same bed where they found the dead girl, but the curious thing is that no one noticed the presence of the body, or smelly odors.

Through the platform TikTokthe video of the interview was broadcast, so the case went viral again, in the clip you can see how the reporter enters the Paulette’s roomand she proceeds to take out a blue and purple pajamas, where Lizette details that this is the outfit that they put on Paulette to sleep all the time, the woman does not seem so worried in most of the television interviews, but when the body of the minor appeared, she was wearing the same pajamas.

“That’s my big one’s pajamas, I don’t want to say that I have another one, don’t go… but look better, we don’t take it out,” said Paulette’s mother.

To date, millions of people continue to question how this went unnoticed by the authorities, and how the body was in the room for several days, where people slept and many interviews were recorded, where agents recorded everything to find the whereabouts. of the girl, and they did not notice the presence of the lifeless body.

Paulette’s strange find

The body of Paulette Gebara Farah was located in her own room, she was wearing blue and purple pajamas, the same outfit that her mother had already shown in front of the cameras for the interview she had given to Fuerza Informativa Azteca.

According to the public finding, the girl was under her bed, in an opening between the mattress and the bed, and was covered by sheets and quilts.

According to the cause of death, Paulette died “by mechanical asphyxiation due to suffocation, in its modality of respiratory holes and abdominal chest compression”, according to the PGovernor of the State of Mexico, Alberto Bazbaz.