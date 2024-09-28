Barcelona had the ball in almost the entire complementary part of the match against Osasuna and in this desire to go forward, they caused a lack of attention from Sergio Herrera, who, when trying to get out quickly with his side, gave the long ball, the culés took it They recovered and Pau Victor took a rather weak shot that the red goalkeeper could not stop.
After the error, the Blaugrana midfielder took a shot from outside the area to try to surprise the rival team, a shot without power that bounced twice before reaching the hands of Herrera, who launched himself against his foot but could not stop the shot. ball that slowly rolled into its frame.
This was Pau Victor’s first game as a starter so far in the 2024-25 La Liga campaign and he already scored his first goal as a Blaugrana. Until date 8 of the Spanish championship, the footballer from Girona B had added 58 minutes and one assist for the culé cause.
