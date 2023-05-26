The baggage claim area in the O’Hare International Airport in Chicago USA, turned into a battlefield between passengers from Miami, who exchanged blows for no apparent reason and were the focus of everyone’s attention.

the confrontation was captured in a video that went viral on Twitter and that generated reactions from the city authorities and the terminal administration.

A 24-year-old woman was beaten by two people on the lower level of Terminal 3

“a verbal dispute upon disembarking, it escalated when a 24-year-old woman was beaten by two people on the lower level of Terminal 3. The attackers were arrested and charged.”, explained the Chicago Police in a statement replicated by the media Daily Mail.

The images of the moment were posted on Twitter by the user @ChicagoCritter. In less than 24 hours they had more than 230,000 comments. The clip had a strong echo among local media and users of the social network, who They criticize the attitude of the passengers and point out the absence of the authorities.

During the sequence, which lasts almost a minute, you can see a group of at least ten people who assault each other. In the foreground are several women who are crawling on the floor of the terminal, while in the background men are facing each other on the baggage claim belt.

Some screams are heard among the other passengers, who They ask to stop the fight and call the security teams, while other people just watch the chaos. Meanwhile, travel pillows and other passenger belongings roll across the floor.

The scene did not go unnoticed by witnesses like @GianniBlu, who caught another angle and posted it: “Just landed at O’Hare in Chicago. I’m at baggage claim and I hear someone yell I turn around and see that this is what is happening!”.

There are already detainees for the pitched battle

They’ve been fighting since the moment they boarded in Miami.

A statement from O’Hare International Airport He stressed that the safety and protection of people are always the main priorities. “The Chicago Department of Aviation ensures that its airline partners have clear lines of communication with public safety resources for situations within their areas.”

Thus, the Chicago police reported that managed to identify and arrest Christopher Hampton, 18 years old, originally from Maywood, Illinois; as well as Tembra Hicks, 20, a resident of Carol Stream, Illinois. Both were charged with assault.

airport administration has not confirmed where the people came from, but the user who recorded the images, who describes himself as a security journalist, stated that it was a Spirit flight, who traveled the route of Miami to Chicago.

“They were fighting from the moment they boarded in Miami. Some were in the back of the plane, and when it landed, they wanted to run to the front to be the first to get out. Passengers who could not get out they yelled and started fighting immediately”, Chicago Critter recounted, in a subsequent publication on his profile on the social network.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

