Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – Passengers on a plane have lived through difficult moments of terror after the pilot asked them to prepare for a collision after the plane was suffering from technical problems in Russia.

The footage, shared by passengers, shows the pilot warning, asking passengers to prepare for an emergency landing.

Passengers bowed while holding their heads between their arms during the flight from the Russian capital Moscow to “Krasnodar” on Sunday on board a Boeing 737.

A female passenger on board said the flight was “very scary” and that she “will never forget it.”

The aircraft can be seen wiggling from side to side after a loudspeaker announcement instructing passengers to prepare.

“Before landing in Krasnodar, we were told that the plane was preparing for an emergency landing,” she added, in a post on Instagram.

“At first, we thought it was a joke,” she said. But then the pilot confirmed it, and then the plane flew around the city for about an hour. There was fear on the faces of the people. The children were crying. It was really scary. ”

The plane managed to land safely on the runway of the airport in “Krasnodar” in southern Russia.