Chihuahua, Chih.- It was registered a few moments ago on the federal highway, near the La Chávez neighborhood in the municipality of Meoqui. The emergency originated after the fire of a tourist vehicle of the company Rápidos Delicias, which was engulfed in flames after an apparent mechanical failure.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred while the bus was in motion. The driver noticed a mechanical failure and decided to pull over to check the engine. During the inspection, he noticed that the engine was starting to catch fire. The driver immediately acted quickly and asked the passengers to get off the vehicle, managing to get everyone out in time.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported; however, the material damage was significant, as the bus was almost entirely consumed by the flames. Firefighters worked hard to put out the fire.