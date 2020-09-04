During the confinement period, the government implemented partial unemployment to be able to help companies and employees to maintain an activity. Some companies have taken advantage of the system. “We carried out 45,000 checks on partial activity, there were frauds, we must have nearly 400 criminal proceedings initiated”, announced Friday, September 4 on franceinfo Elisabeth Borne, Minister of Labor, Employment and Integration.

“What we have found is that sometimes companies have made mistakes to their advantage or to their disadvantage, in this case we help them to rectify, she explained. When there is fraud or fraud, criminal proceedings are initiated and it is the court. “

End of July on RTL, Elisabeth Borne announced that “25,000 checks on requests for short-time working had led to 1,400 ‘suspicions’ of fraud.”