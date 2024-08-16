He Paris Saint Germain The 2024-25 campaign has begun with an early goal from Kang In Lee, marking the first goal of the post-Mbappé era
Paris Saint Germain began the season with a match against Le Havre, corresponding to the first day of Ligue 1. After the departure of Kylian Mbappé, Luis Enrique’s team began a new era in Ligue 1 for the club without the player who, until then, had given them great prominence not only in France but also in Europe and the world.
The Parisians had no other objective than to take the lead and present their welcome letter as a result of the match. This letter came in the form of a goal, and the protagonist was Kang In Lee, who put Paris Saint Germain ahead after three minutes with a goal in the opponent’s goal.
A club that has gone from having three of the best footballers in the world (Messi, Neymar and Mbappé) to having a young group with a different plan for the future. Players such as Kang In Lee, Asensio, Kolo Muani or Barcolá will take on the role of being the protagonists of the Parisian offense this season and from now on. Thus, Kang In Lee has taken the first step, scoring the first goal after the sale of Kylian Mbappé.
