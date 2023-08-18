Video | Paris bans children from pony riding

An address in favor of banning horse-riding collected thousands of signatures.

Paris will ban children’s pony rides in its public parks from 2025, reports news agency Reuters.

Pony riding has been a popular pastime in many Parisian parks for decades. Rides have been offered especially on weekends and during school holidays, for example, in the lively parks of Mars field and Monceau.

Animal protection organizations have been campaigning for a long time to ban pony riding in the city. According to activists, the ponies may, for example, have to keep drool in their mouths all day, and they have not had proper access to drinking water. In addition, according to the organizations, animals suffer from long transports to parks in the city center.

According to Reuters, a petition started by the animal protection organization Paris Animaux Zoopolis to stop pony riding received more than 8,400 signatures.

of Paris the local administration has tried to improve the conditions of the animals and last month it was decided to stop the licenses of the traders who organize horse-riding by 2025.

Sellers of pony rides have criticized the decision. The CEO of Anima Poney, a company that organizes rides in many parks Stephane Michaud according to many riding points have already had to be closed. Michaud tells Reuters that his ponies have worked only 150 days a year.