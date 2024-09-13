Ciudad Juarez.- Parents of the Abraham González elementary school, located in the Infonavit Juárez Nuevo neighborhood, stayed outside the school waiting for Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván, before whom they intended to present the various deficiencies that the school faces.

With posters stating the lack of a principal, teaching staff and even a janitor, the parents of the fifth and sixth grade students stated that their children are wasting time and have not received an answer.

Maurilio Fuentes, head of the Undersecretariat of Education and Culture in the Northern Zone, previously spoke with the protesters and explained to them that he will be following up on the problems they expressed to him.