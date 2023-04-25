Two men got into a fight in front of their children dressed as Mario Bros, inside the facilities of Cinépolis Universidad, in Mexico City.

The moment was captured on video showing the two parents lying on the floor and hitting each otherwhile the two little ones, who were dressed as the Mario Bros. characters, observe the fight.

For a few seconds, the children stare at the fight between their parents who they throw punches and pull each other’s hairwhen, suddenly, one of the little ones approaches with a Mario Bros stuffed animal and tries to stop the fight by putting his toy in the middle of the two men.

According to a witness who shared the video on social networks, the fight occurred around 7:37 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the Cinépolis, located in Santa Cruz Atoyac, Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

According to his testimony, men and women participated in the lawsuit, who punched each other and pulled their hair; allegedly they fought to occupy one of the pirinola type chairs of the facilities.

Due to the fight, pointed out the user who shared the aggression on networks, no security guards from Cinépolis or the plaza showed up to separate those involved.

However, it was later reported that elements of the Banking and Industrial Police of the capital’s Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC) went to the scene.

So far, it is unknown if the participants in the fight were arrested or had any other consequences for the attacks.