Paola Rojas 46 years old, had his last appearance in Al Airea newscast in which some were present and which made her known as one of the most popular news faces on the small screen, but by decision of the Televisa company, her journey has ended.

Between tears and cheers, Paola Rojas said goodbye to the morning, sharing every detail not only on Instagram, but in stories where every moment was worth it for the Mexican journalist, who is one of the most beloved Mexican show business.

“Today a wonderful adventure ends. This program leaves me unforgettable experiences and great learning. It also leaves me friends who will be forever. I insist, thank you for filling me with love. #alaireconpaola”, wrote the famous.

For those who already know, the Mexican host continues to be part of television despite everything, since she has been seen on Netas Divinas, where it is not known if her stay in said night will continue or if she will also leave it flatly to dedicate herself to other things.

“They will be greatly missed, but I am sure that wonderful projects will come for everyone. You are hugeeeeee, we will follow you wherever you go”, “Without a doubt you will be greatly missed. But whenever a door closes, a better one opens. I love youoooo “, “They will be missed, a serious mistake, to look for another program to tolerate Genaro Lozano,” the networks write.