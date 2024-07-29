Paola During She was the first to be eliminated from The House of the Famous Mexico 2 and her first statements were that she felt less in the Televisa reality show, since she claims that because she was the fifteenth inhabitant, the production did not give her the same importance.

According to Paola Durante, since she arrived she felt that she did not fit in. The House of the Famous Mexico 2which is why she knew that she would be the first to be eliminated from the reality show, something that surprised everyone, because although she did not know it, some viewers claim that she could provide good content.

For those who don’t know Paola During She was always a woman very loyal to her principles in The House of the Famous Mexico 2which is why the public identified with her, but she was a little disappointed to know that her name was not inside the place she inhabited for a week.

Paola Durante’s words after being eliminated from LCDLFM 2

And those details made Paola feel that she was not entirely necessary in the reality show, so she knew that she would be the first to be eliminated, but her exit caused a stir, as more than one wanted her to Augustin Fernandez came out this week, but Gala Montes He saved him by leaving Durante on the tightrope.

“It’s too bad that the production itself made her feel that way. That suggests a lot of things, probably production removed her and not the votes,” “So if production removed her to leave Mario out, why didn’t his name appear on the things? Pao deserved more time, I feel like it was all unfair,” the networks write.