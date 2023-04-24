Moments of panic experienced those attending a show that was taking place in the disney theme park in Anaheim, California (United States), when a fire that forced the evacuation of the place.

The facts, according to Blue Radiowere presented last Saturday night, when the attraction of a huge dragon, which was the central feature of the show ‘Fantasmic!’, began to burn.

According to the authorities, the emergency did not leave any injuries among visitors and park workers, but visitors to Tom Sawyer Island, where the aforementioned show is presented, were evacuated so that firefighters could extinguish the flames.

Videos that were uploaded to social networks show the head of the dragon from ‘Fantasmic!’ engulfed in flameswhich quickly spread to the entire structure.

“We saw some little explosions coming out of the head, and then all of a sudden the whole dragon went up in flames, and then all of a sudden the (Disney) worker started coming out escorting everyone to safety,” one of them told ABC. those attending the show.

In accordance with Blue Radio, the 43-foot-tall ‘Fantasmic!’ attraction debuted at Disney World in 1992 and performs twice a night on Tom Sawyer’s Island. She is known for her impressive fire and water special effects, which are combined with clips from classic Disney movies to tell the story of Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

The authorities launched an investigation into the causes of the fire and Disney confirmed that the attraction will remain closed for a while to carry out repairs and safety assessments.

This isn’t the first time a dragon has caught fire at Disney. Five years ago, at a parade, a dragon was engulfed in flames. Interestingly, some people believed that it was part of the show. This is the video of that moment.

