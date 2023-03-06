Monday, March 6, 2023
Video: Panic in a plane that landed in an emergency due to a turbine fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2023
in World
Video: Panic in a plane that landed in an emergency due to a turbine fire


Plane lands emergency in Havana

Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Havana

Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Havana

In the recordings, smoke can be seen inside the passenger cabin.

A Southwest company plane covering the Havana-Fort Lauderdale (Florida, USA) route made an emergency landing this Sunday at the international airport of the Cuban capital, without reporting injuries, reported the island’s Civil Aviation Corporation.

During the takeoff process of the Boeing 737 of the US airline – which was making flight 3923 – failures were detected in one of its engines, as explained by the Cuban Corporation in a note published on its page on the Facebook social network.

It also stated that the plane’s crew followed “the established procedure and its landing was authorized at the Havana airport.

“The passengers were evacuated and are in good condition. The causes that led to this event are being investigated,” he added.

Neighbors residing in the area of ​​the Havana airport shared photos of the incident on social networks, in which the Southwest plane on the runway and when a fire department truck pours water on the apparatus.

EFE

