During a conference of the State Committee of the National Action Party (BREAD) in Aguascalientes, Senator Maria de Jesus Diaz Marmolejo, better known as ‘The Chuya‘, He proposed to “lynch” the legislators of opposition to support the reform of the judiciary of the Federation (PJF), promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

The PAN senator expressed that those legislators who vote in favor of this initiative should be “lynched” and attacked for betraying the interests of his party and the country, all this in an energetic discursive style and with high-sounding words.

“If any guy doesn’t vote against it, lynch that idiot… beat him up and give it to any guy who doesn’t vote against this reform,” he said at approximately minute 31:00 of the video that you will see below the text.

Díaz Marmolejo asked the National Action Party members to take measures such as “beating up” those who do not vote against the proposal.

The PAN member reiterated that it is essential to act firmly and decisively to stop the changes that she considers detrimental to the institutional balance of the country.

Besides, asked the legislators of the Citizen Movement (MC) to vote against of the Reform to the Judicial Branch of the Federation (PJF) to act as a counterweight.

A controversial reform

The bill for this reform will be discussed in the Senate’s committees over the weekend, which has generated an atmosphere of high political tension between the different parties.

If approved by the Senate, the reform will give the people the power to decide who the judges and magistrates are, through an open vote with campaign periods.

There are also plans to add new crimes to the list of “ex officio” crimes, meaning those that receive preventive detention while an investigation is carried out to declare the innocence or guilt of the accused.