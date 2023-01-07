Ingenuity and the desire to push the limits are the drive that many people have to create incredible things, as did a young man who went viral on TikTok after showing how he created his own prosthetic hand mechanics.

The protagonist of this story that has inspired thousands on social networks is known as Paco Morlaco (pacoelmorlaco99)who through a publication made known the process he carried out to be able to Create a prosthesis that allows you to hold objects.

The young man commented that it all started in a pandemic, because without any knowledge and with the difficulties that not having a hand represented, he decided to get to work to create a “fully functional prosthesis”.

Paco, who narrated this whole hard process of how he climbed step by step to be able to create a better prosthesis, commented that part of what prompted him to create this tool for his life was being able to help other people who, for various reasons, just like he can’t afford a state-of-the-art artificial limb.

“Thanks to you I looked for new alternatives, and I began to devise new tools to make my day-to-day life easier and above all to be able to help other people who need this type of prosthesis, but cannot afford it”commented Paco in the publication.

Paco showed each of these tools that he created and with which he solved problems that arose from not having a limb, as well as others that he simply created to have greater motivation.

The young man also commented that all this work he has done has motivated him to form a dream, which is to be able to help people with the same condition, for which he has called on Internet users to share their videos on TikTok since through As a result, more people join the vision of helping more people.