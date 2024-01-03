Pablo Maffeo recreated the same gesture he made to Vinicius JR in 2023. The RCD Mallorca player rubbed his eyes with his fists, as if he were wiping away tears. This happened on matchday 19 of the Spanish La Liga at the Santiago Bernabéu. Once again the Spaniard, whose mother is Argentine, fought with the Brazilian star at the limit of the card.
The day Pablo Maffeo tried to call Vinicius a “crybaby”
The player named by Lionel Scaloni to the Argentine national team crossed paths with the Real Madrid star in February 2023, Mini complained on repeated occasions with the referee and asked for a card to be given for Maffeo's strong tackles during the match.. Finally, the full-back was reprimanded but that did not stop him from continuing to play his game: is that not only did he feel the rigor of the kicks, but he also made fun of him and tried to “weeping”.
#VIDEO #Pablo #Maffeo39s #controversial #gesture #Vinicius
Leave a Reply