TikTok, being the most downloaded Chinese social network in Mexico, surpassing platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and even Spotify, is the favorite site for sharing happy moments, although also mysterious like this time, that a Oxxo cashier spread a paranormal event with a ‘ghost customer’.

He chilling moment that the employee of the chain of stores of the Mexican Economic Development (FEMSA) lived, went viral after showing a mysterious moment when attending a Oxxo branch.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@kaiistreams’ shares moments in her work, however one of her most striking publications is a fact that they do not find explanations and aroused theories among Internet users.

Kay, revealed that he charges in the box where the horrible moment happened, which was recorded on security cameras, while: “My little boss, Agustín, serving and eating a hamburger.”

However, the most lurid thing happened later, since while serving in one of the more than 17,400 Oxxo stores spread across Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the United States and Brazil, the apparent boss noticed something.

Well, the person in charge, when dispatching the client, noticed that a box opened by itself For this reason, when he saw the security cameras, he recorded the clip that he sent to his employees so that they could see the unusual moment that happened and left everyone with their hair on end.