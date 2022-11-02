Mexico.- “There is one on every corner,” dictates a phrase already popular in Mexican culture in relation to the FEMSA convenience store, which has become a fundamental part of the Aztec country. That is why there are even content creators about the brand, and this time we will talk about one of them, a Oxxo cashier who revealed how to buy bottles of Vodka, Bacardi brand and others, with savings of 40%.

It was the young owner of the TikTok account ‘@Jhonnyups’ who posted in his video “Did you already know that with Spin you can have an extra discount on your purchases? Check out this offer” how to take advantage of little-known discounts from the company founded in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

In the video that you will see later it is explained that, if you have the Spin card you can get a 40 percent discount on wines and spirits selected from October 28 to November 2, so take advantage, you still have a few hours left.

The Oxxo cashier explained in the viral clip that if you buy three bottles, as he did, you can save more than 300 Mexican pesos, just over 15 United States dollars according to the value of the currency until today, November 1.

At the end of the recording, the convenience store worker recalled that customers can obtain a Spin card using their code JonathanR324, although it is possible to request it at any branch without needing it.

We recommend you read:

This is not the first time that the tiktoker has uploaded a video to the Chinese social network revealing little-known offers from Oxxo, a company where he works as a cashier.