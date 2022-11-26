In social networks, those people who tell their experiences at work in recognized places go viral, however, on this occasion, a Oxxo cashier reveals her secret tactic so that customers always round up.

Various employees who are content creators have shared what it is like to live with toxic customers, Oxxo’s best-selling, cheapest and most expensive productsthe property of FEMSA.

This time it was the turn of the well-known most beautiful cashier in Mexico, Alex Silva, to teach a secret of the Mexican Economic Development Store Chain (FEMSA), since she puts into practice a talented skill when people do not want to leave the remaining pennies of your purchase.

Several establishments in Mexico stand out for rounding up, including Oxxo, where in a dynamic, employees they seek that consumers close their account with the continuous figure so that the cents are divided and thus the remaining coins are awarded to an organization.

Although many are tired of being asked to do so, the young employee of one of the most famous commercial stores affirms that no one can resist her amazing technique.

Lupana Cano, went viral for sharing a secret of the company where they have been rounding up for more than 20 years in the 3,800 organizations.

In the ‘lupanacano’ account of the TikTok platform, the cashier showed the exact moment of what she has to do when asking if they want to round up and the customer’s response is negative.

During the recording, it can be seen that in order for them to say ‘Yes’ to the rounding, the woman stands in front of the camera, and holds her attractive gaze to catch people by wearing the representative red uniform of the store.

Stop in the background, teach that a style that attracts attention is placed, so they will not stop seeing it and they will surely want to round up.

We recommend you read:

Therefore, Internet users were surprised by the beauty of the woman, since in every second of her recordings she transmits security, beauty and positive energy.