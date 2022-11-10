Through social networks, the video was broadcast in which you can see a man identified as Nelson Maidensowner of the Bellini Restaurant, assaulting a security guard at the World Trade Center (WTC).

As indicated, this was due to the fact that the daughter of the owner of the popular restaurant located in the building in the Napoles neighborhood did not want to identify herself, so the staff denied her access, causing the businessman annoyance.

As can be seen in the clip, Nelson Maidens explodes against the security guard, who, between shouts and insults, asks him to speak to his boss so that they allow him access to the young woman, despite not having identified himself.

However, the security guard remains firm in his position and asks for respect from the owner of the restaurant, who could be seen upset by what happened, while the employee remained calm.

“How do you want me to talk to you, you son of a bitch? If a client comes, what do you say? You do a shit like this to me again and putazos, eh! Come on, bastard. Talk to your boss”, says the businessman.

In addition, in the background you can hear the voice of a woman, who is presumed to be the daughter of Maidens, as she claims to have reported to the guard that she was going to the restaurant, but he repeatedly denies it.

It wasn’t until the businessman physically assaulted him that the guard got upset and asked him not to touch him: “Hey, don’t touch me. Do not touch me! I am not going to call him”, but the man continued with the offenses: “You are going to respect me. You are going to respect me. We’re going to talk to your boss. Talk to him, you son of a bitch. shitty cat Don’t be an idiot,” he insisted.

After the video went viral, users disapproved of the businessman’s attitude and assured that they would never return to the restaurant, given the subject’s rudeness with one of the WTC employees, who only followed the security protocol.