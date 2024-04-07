After winning a week ago the Tour of Flanders, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck), world road champion, expanded his legend with a crushing solo victory in the 121st edition of the Paris Roubaix, disputed over 259.7 kilometers between Compiègne and the Roubaix velodrome, where he renewed the 2023 title.

Triplet in Flanders, double in Roubaix, at 29 years old Van der Poel achieved his sixth 'monument' and is faithful to what he knows how to do on the bicycle.

“He was the king of the cobblestones, imposing his power alone in the last 60 kilometers, where he began the path of glory. The ride allowed him to reach the mythical Roubaix velodrome with time to enjoy his feat, with a time of 5h.26.01 , at an average of 47.8 km/hour,” said AFP.

And he added: “His pursuers finished the day at 2.57 minutes, with the Belgian Jasper Philipsen second doing double for Alpecin. Third was the Danish Mads Pedersen (Lidl) and fourth the German Nils Politt (UAE).

The problem

Everything indicates that the Dutch runner has no limits, since the person in charge of destroying the lot 91 km from the finish line and then set out alone and no one could keep up with him.

“It's hard to believe, and I've done it again with our team. Alpecin-Deceuninck perhaps it has been even stronger than last year. “I'm very proud of my teammates,” he said.

He added: “That wasn't actually the plan. I just wanted to make the race hard from there. That's my strong point. I felt super good today and I knew there was a tailwind for most of the way to the finish line.” “I had a really good day.”

However, a problem arose. Van der Poel had an unsportsmanlike and reprehensible action from a fan, who threw a cycling cap at the rider's rear tire.

Of course, nothing happened, but the outrageous image was recorded in the official competition video.