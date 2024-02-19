Seems like the game Raft you know something, but you don't have sea legs? And you want Stranded Deep you want to play, but are you afraid of sharks? Then is Outbound maybe something. The newest member of the packed survival genre allows you to virtually travel around with an old Volkswagen van. In terms of design it is somewhat similar Firewatchbut instead of the leg vehicle you have an electric camper.

Into the idea Outbound is to extract enough energy from wind, sun and water to charge the van. You capture that energy by parking the bus and expanding it with wind turbines and solar panels. You also plant a greenhouse on top to grow your food. You can expand the camper inside with a kitchen and you can give the house on wheels a different color.

The game seems more aimed at the sustainable camper than car geeks who want to travel around with a T1 van. The ultimate goal, we think, is to survive in the fantasy world with a car that is as self-sufficient as possible. The game will be released soon and you can download the camping simulator via Steam. Watch the trailer below.