A Tesla car that was driving through the city of Chaozhou, in the province of Guangdong in China, lost control and accelerated at high speed, hitting several people and vehicles and only stopped after hitting a building. The accident killed two people and left at least three others injured. The episode took place on November 5th.

The driver claimed to have lost control of the vehicle while parking. The suspicion of the Chinese authorities, who ruled out the use of drugs or alcohol by the driver, is that the vehicle’s autopilot malfunctioned and may have been responsible for the accident.

According to local media, the fatal victims of the accident were a motorcyclist and a student.

The video that circulates on social media shows the Tesla speeding through the streets without any control through security cameras. The vehicle hits motorcycles and other cars before skidding and crashing.

See the video: