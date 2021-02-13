In France, cafes and restaurants have been closed since the end of October 2020 and still have no prospect of reopening by mid-February 2021. Yet faced with the same problem, many countries have taken sometimes very different measures concerning these establishments where the risk of the spread of the pandemic can be high.

In Italy, where eating is almost a religion, not all restaurants are housed in the same boat. In the regions most at risk, restaurants are closed and can only sell to take away. In the least-risk regions, more than three-quarters of the country, restaurants can only serve at noon. From 6 p.m. throughout the country, cafes close and restaurants can take out or deliveries, but without receiving customers. Some restaurateurs have therefore been penalized more than others. In Lazio, restaurants and bars were only closed during the Christmas period while in the North, in Lombardy in particular, restaurants and cafes have always been closed and only reopened on February 1. Several parties, including the Northern League, are now campaigning so that restaurants can also open in the evening.

In Brussels, not much to eat near the Parliament

In Belgium, bars and restaurants are closed since October 2020. As in France, this is the second long closure after that of the first confinement and as in France, anger is brewing. Restaurant owners and bar owners demonstrated in early February to demand a rapid reopening, an extension of the moratorium on their current loans and equality in regional aid. This aid varies greatly from one region to another, or even from one municipality to another, with much larger sums paid in Flanders than in Wallonia or in the Brussels region. It is in the capital, and precisely in the institutional district, deserted because of teleworking, that restaurant owners suffer the most. For the few workers who continue face-to-face in the neighborhood, it is sometimes difficult to find something to eat for lunch. Take-out has nevertheless developed and allows a few establishments to maintain their activity, but not to survive due to the amount of rents in this very popular area.

In Lebanon, after the carelessness, the turn of the screw

In Lebanon, the beginning of the year 2021 was marked by records of contamination, saturated hospitals and a total reconfinement of the country, from January 7 to February 1. Even supermarkets remained closed during this month. The deconfinement, very gradual, is taking place in several phases and, in this plan, the reopening of bars, cafes and restaurants is not scheduled before March 22. These places have also played a central role in the explosion of contaminations. They had reopened for the end of the year celebrations, in order to give the economy a little air, but neither the wearing of the mask nor the distancing were seriously applied by some owners of establishments and many Lebanese , sometimes with terraces crowded with customers without masks. In theory, the Lebanese cannot leave their homes at night, except for compelling reasons. But in practice, these rules are no longer respected in certain working-class neighborhoods where no longer working means no eating. In some areas, which are outside of state control, cafes and snacks are even quite simply open.

In Dakar, life almost normal

In Senegal, the epidemic situation appears to be under control, as in much of Africa. The country has “only” 700 deaths from Covid-19 and 30,000 cases of contamination. The restaurants are open but only until 9 p.m. Then, it’s time for curfew until 5 a.m. The measure is pretty well respected, so no more night concerts usually organized in bars. In restaurants, you just have to wash your hands when you arrive, then you can eat quietly. Controls are, however, regular. A former minister was thus sentenced to two months in prison suspended for non-compliance with the curfew and contempt of an officer.