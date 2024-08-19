Victims on Maui island are still without basic necessities, including food and medicine, a year after devastating wildfires claimed more than 100 lives. The fires, which broke out on August 8 last year, destroyed more than 2,200 buildings and caused an estimated US$5.5 billion in damage.

In Maui, the historic Hawaiian town of Lahaina was reduced to ashes. Hawaii’s governor announced a $4 billion settlement to resolve lawsuits stemming from the deadly wildfires.

However, small businesses on the island are also still struggling to survive a year after the devastating fires that paralysed the economy, particularly the tourism sector.