In the accident, two minors were injured.
Five people were injured after the incident. Video shows how the place looked.
The patients experienced moments of anguish an emergency room in Austin, Texas, after a car broke the walls of the place and crashed into much of the infrastructure.
According to international media, the accident was reported this Tuesday around 5:38 in the afternoon (local time) at the hospital. St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
CBS News claims that one person died at the scenewhile five others were injured and received immediate attention at the same hospital.
People say that The fatal victim would be the driver of the car, who lost control of the vehicle and crashed into one of the walls.
However, authorities are thoroughly investigating the causes that led to the accident.
Robert Luckritz, commander of the Texas Police, was present at the scene and assured that two children and two adults suffered injuries after the crash. One of them is in critical condition.
🇺🇸 | URGENT: A vehicle has crashed into an emergency room at St. David's North Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas, injuring at least 11 and is being categorized as a Level 4 mass casualty incident. Police urge people to avoid the area.pic.twitter.com/XNpsdFnqv4
— Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) February 14, 2024
Likewise, they reported that that part of the hospital will be closed and will not have ambulance access at night, while work is underway to restructure the place.
