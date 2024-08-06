Hezbollah announced in a statement that it had “attacked with a squadron of suicide drones the headquarters of the Golani Brigade and Egoz Unit 621, in the Shraga barracks north of Acre,” the city located near Nahariya on the Mediterranean coast.

He added: “This attack comes in response to the raid that caused deaths in the town of Aba in southern Lebanon.”

Israeli media reported that two people were injured, one of them in critical condition, after a drone fell in Nahariya, northwestern Israel, and it was later announced that one of them was killed.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted the mayor of Nahariya as saying, “Several planes penetrated. There is damage near the city and there is a report of injuries.”

Tensions have been rising in the Middle East since the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, a day after an Israeli airstrike south of Beirut killed senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr.

Fears of a comprehensive war in the region reached their peak following the assassination of Haniyeh and Shukr, amid expectations of a response from Iran and its military arms in the region.