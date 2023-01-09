During the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, a vehicular accident was recorded at kilometer 24 of the Mexico-Toluca highway, in which one person was reportedly killed, as well as four others injured.

This incident occurred before arriving at the booth of the Desert of the Lions in the direction of the Mexican capital, where elements of the National Guard to cordon off the scene and expedite vehicular traffic.

Later, emergency services and paramedics arrived, who confirmed the death of one of the victims and treated the injured, although it is unknown if they required transfer to a hospital.

In images shared through social networks you can see a gray truck which was crossed in the retaining wall that divides the directions of the road and on a blue car.

At the moment, circulation, mainly in the direction of Toluca, is affected by the removal of the cars involved, so local authorities invite motorists to take precautions.