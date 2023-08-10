A recently posted video on the social network X (formerly Twitter), shows a group of hooded people, claiming to be responsible for the murder of the Ecuadorian candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

According to the clipping, said subjects would belong to the group ‘Los Lobos‘, one of the largest criminal groups in Ecuador.

In the nearly minute-long clip, the spokesman explaining what happened is seated at a table, while the rest of his colleagues escort him, dressed in black and holding large-caliber weapons.

“We want to make it clear to the entire Ecuadorian nation that every time corrupt politicians do not fulfill their promises to establish, when they receive our moneyWhat are they millions of dollarsto finance their campaign, they will be discharged, ”said the subject.

Likewise, they affirmed that the statement was read on behalf of their maximum leader ‘Pipo’ and ‘the minor Esteban’, and who assume full responsibility for the acts. They even assured that “it will be repeated when the corrupt do not keep their words.”

“You too, Jan Topic“, they sentenced, speaking to the billionaire businessman who ran as a candidate for the alliance For A Country Without Fear.

It should be noted that, on the other hand, The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office reported that 6 people were captured in the framework of the murder of Villavicencio.

Although they have not given details about who they would be, they did publish on social networks that in a vehicle parked in one of the properties raided during the investigation, a suitcase was found with weapons and grenades inside“indications that they are being placed in chain of custody.”

Even so, Authorities have not commented on the video. and they have not mentioned the group in question so far. In addition, it is worth noting that justice has not spoken about the illegal financing of the campaigns of the candidates who aspire to the next presidential term.

Who was Fernando Villavicencio, the presidential candidate assassinated in Ecuador?



Fernando Villavicencio, the Ecuadorian presidential candidate for the Construye movement, was assassinated on the afternoon of August 9.. The news, which shocked Ecuador, was a trend on social networks due to the number of videos that recorded the exact moment of the event.

When leaving a campaign event, the 59-year-old legislator and journalist was shot several times. Although he was immediately transferred to the Clínica de la Mujer, in Quito, the medical staff could not save her life.

Villavicencio was a legislator and chaired the Oversight Commission of the Assembly. It had been appointed two months ago. There he submitted 24 reports. In that position, he had several political confrontations with both opposition groups and the government.

The National Anti-Terrorist Plan, was one of the proposals that was part of Villavicencio’s government plan. He sought to create a map with the structures of drug trafficking, illegal mining and corruption in politics.

In fact, in several interviews he made reference to his complaints about corruption and the mafia. One of the best known cases was the so-called Lion of Troy, an investigation related to the lebanese mafia and President Guillermo Lasso’s brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera.

There were also explosives at the scene of the attack. Authorities captured six people. See also Video: Roberto Carlos exploded against racist insults, that's how he lived them

Several users on social networks have even shared videos in which the candidate is heard referring to said threats, even assuring that he was not going to wear a bulletproof vest and that “he was not afraid of death.”

“They have told me to wear a (bulletproof) vest. Here I am in a sweaty shirt. You are my bulletproof vest, I don’t need. You are a brave people and I am brave like you, you are the ones who take care of me, ”said the late candidate in one of his speeches in the public square.

Besides, He assured that he was not going to be frightened by said threatss: “They said they are going to break me, here I am. Let the drug lords come, let the hitmen come, let the vaccinators come. The time of the threat is over, here I am. That they are going to break me, they can bend me, but they will never break me.

